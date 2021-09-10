Flood Advisory issued September 10 at 3:13PM PDT until September 10 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 615 PM PDT.
* At 313 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Palm Springs, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Hwy
243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Cathedral City, Palm Desert,
southeastern Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Mountain Center,
Whitewater, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between
Hemet And Mountain Center, Indian Wells, Sky Valley, Thousand
Palms, Saboba Indian Reservation and Santa Rosa Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
