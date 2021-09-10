Flood Advisory issued September 10 at 3:13PM PDT until September 10 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 313 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Palm Springs, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Hwy

243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Cathedral City, Palm Desert,

southeastern Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Mountain Center,

Whitewater, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between

Hemet And Mountain Center, Indian Wells, Sky Valley, Thousand

Palms, Saboba Indian Reservation and Santa Rosa Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.