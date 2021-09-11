Heat Advisory issued September 11 at 1:35PM PDT until September 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures 85 to 95 below 4000 feet.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous

activities to early morning or evening.