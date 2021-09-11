Heat Advisory issued September 11 at 1:35PM PDT until September 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures 97 to 103.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot conditions may cause heat illness.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous

activities to early morning or evening.