Heat Advisory issued September 12 at 2:10AM PDT until September 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures 85 to 95 below 4000 feet.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. When possible reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening.