Flash Flood Warning issued September 17 at 3:33PM PDT until September 17 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 333 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 177 near mile marker 1…and

between mile markers 10 and 15…and

between mile markers 2 and 4.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.