Flash Flood Warning issued September 17 at 3:53PM PDT until September 17 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.
This includes the following highways…
CA Route 177 near mile marker 1…and
between mile markers 10 and 15…and
between mile markers 2 and 4.
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.