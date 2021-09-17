Flash Flood Warning issued September 17 at 3:53PM PDT until September 17 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 353 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 177 near mile marker 1…and

between mile markers 10 and 15…and

between mile markers 2 and 4.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.