Flash Flood Warning issued September 17 at 7:17PM PDT until September 17 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 717 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported several areas of

flash flooding occurring along Rice Road north of Desert Center.

Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

already occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 177 near mile marker 1…and

between mile markers 10 and 15…and

between mile markers 2 and 4.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.