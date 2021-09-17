Flood Advisory issued September 17 at 5:41PM PDT until September 17 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

North Central Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 745 PM PDT.

* At 541 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Slab City.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.