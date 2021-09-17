Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 3:08PM PDT until September 17 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 307 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eagle Mtn, or

near Desert Center, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 99 and 111.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 10.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.