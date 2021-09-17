Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 3:38PM PDT until September 17 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 338 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eagle Mtn, or

near Desert Center, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 99 and 111.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 10.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.