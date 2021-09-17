Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 3:54PM PDT until September 17 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty
winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Phoenix.
