Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 2:35PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 235 PM MST/235 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Martinez Lake, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Martinez Lake and Yuma Proving Ground.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 49 and 74.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.