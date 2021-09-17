Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 2:40PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 240 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Eagle Mtn, or near Desert Center, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 111.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 9.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.