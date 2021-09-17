Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 4:11PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 410 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21

miles east of Bombay Beach, or 24 miles northeast of Brawley, moving

north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Calipatria, Slab City and Niland.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 23 and 27, and between mile markers

51 and 64.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 39 and 41.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.