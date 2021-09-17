Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 4:11PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 410 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21
miles east of Bombay Beach, or 24 miles northeast of Brawley, moving
north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Calipatria, Slab City and Niland.
This includes the following highways…
CA Route 78 between mile markers 23 and 27, and between mile markers
51 and 64.
CA Route 111 between mile markers 39 and 41.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments