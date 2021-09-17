Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 4:25PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 425 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Desert Center, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 91 and 113.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 18.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.