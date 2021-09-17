Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 5:09PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 509 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs, or 27 miles southeast of Desert

Center, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 115 and 144.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 60 and 65.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.