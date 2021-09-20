Heat Advisory issued September 20 at 8:53PM PDT until September 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 105 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…The heat may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.