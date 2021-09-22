Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
Heat Advisory issued September 22 at 3:40AM PDT until September 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s to 106 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

