Heat Advisory issued September 22 at 3:40AM PDT until September 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s to 106 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.