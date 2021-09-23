Special Weather Statement issued September 23 at 1:13PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Twentynine Palms, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Key View.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.