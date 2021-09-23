Special Weather Statement issued September 23 at 2:48PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 248 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 15 miles northwest
of Chiriaco Summit, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Cottonwood Visitor Center.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
