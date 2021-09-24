Flood Advisory issued September 24 at 1:49PM PDT until September 24 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 149 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over Kelbaker Road between Baker and Kelso. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory
area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Low water
crossings on Kelbaker Road may briefly be impassable.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Kelso.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments