Flood Advisory issued September 24 at 1:49PM PDT until September 24 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 149 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over Kelbaker Road between Baker and Kelso. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory

area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Low water

crossings on Kelbaker Road may briefly be impassable.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kelso.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.