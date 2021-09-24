Flood Advisory issued September 24 at 2:18PM PDT until September 24 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 218 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms near Yucca Valley. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly and may impact low water crossings and

drainages in Yucca Valley . Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.