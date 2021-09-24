Flood Advisory issued September 24 at 3:02PM PDT until September 24 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 302 PM PDT, California Highway Patrol reports roadways in the

Yucca Valley area have become impassable in some locations.

Specifically, Highway 62 and other low water crossings in the area.

Wait for the water to recede before venturing out.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.