Flood Advisory issued September 24 at 3:32PM PDT until September 24 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 332 PM PDT, Heavy rainfall has moved west of Kelbaker road…

however lingering runoff may continue to cause disruptions to

Kelbaker road on low water crossings through early evening. Continue

to obey any road closures and avoid flooded water crossings.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kelso.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.