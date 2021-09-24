Special Weather Statement issued September 24 at 3:47PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 346 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

El Toro, or near Mission Viejo, moving west at 20 mph. These storms

will affect much of Orange County, especially Central Orange County.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, western

Corona, Orange, Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, Tustin, Yorba Linda, San

Clemente, western Lake Elsinore, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Dana

Point, northern Camp Pendleton, Murrieta, Westminster and Laguna

Niguel.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.