Special Weather Statement issued September 24 at 3:47PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 346 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
El Toro, or near Mission Viejo, moving west at 20 mph. These storms
will affect much of Orange County, especially Central Orange County.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, western
Corona, Orange, Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, Tustin, Yorba Linda, San
Clemente, western Lake Elsinore, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Dana
Point, northern Camp Pendleton, Murrieta, Westminster and Laguna
Niguel.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
