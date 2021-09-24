Special Weather Statement issued September 24 at 7:10AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 710 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstormS near

Holtville, or 8 miles southeast of Brawley. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Holtville,

Westmorland, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Alamorio, Seeley,

Wiest, Bonds Corner, Heber and Dixieland.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 16 and 70.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 37.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 29.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.