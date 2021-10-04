Special Weather Statement issued October 4 at 7:10PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 708 PM, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms
from Miramar to Fallbrook, moving northwest at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, Encinitas, Poway, Del Mar, Mission Beach,
Fallbrook, Camp Pendleton, Tierrasanta, University City, Linda
Vista, La Jolla, Valley Center, Escondido, San Marcos and Solana
Beach.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
