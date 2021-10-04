Special Weather Statement issued October 4 at 7:10PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 708 PM, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms

from Miramar to Fallbrook, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, Encinitas, Poway, Del Mar, Mission Beach,

Fallbrook, Camp Pendleton, Tierrasanta, University City, Linda

Vista, La Jolla, Valley Center, Escondido, San Marcos and Solana

Beach.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.