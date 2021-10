Special Weather Statement issued October 4 at 8:17PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 816 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Tustin, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Frequent lightning and small hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange,

Fullerton, Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, Tustin, Yorba Linda, Stanton,

Seal Beach, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Dana Point, Westminster,

Buena Park, Laguna Niguel and La Habra.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.