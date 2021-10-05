Special Weather Statement issued October 5 at 4:23AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 422 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ocotillo, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Plaster City, Salton City, Ocotillo, Ocotillo Wells, Fish Creek Wash,

Coyote Wells, Winona and Ocotillo Wells Vehicular Rec Area.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and

21.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 13.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 40 and 55.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.