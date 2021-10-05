Special Weather Statement issued October 5 at 4:49AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 449 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Plaster City, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Westmorland,

Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Calipatria, Alamorio, Seeley,

Heber, Dixieland and Wiest.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 18 and 43.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 18.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 38.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.