Breezy and mild weekend ahead

Today we'll again see highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, much like yesterday's 89 degree reading in Palm Springs, but with breezy conditions developing this afternoon as a front approaches.

That front, part of a series of Pac NW storms moving in, will give us gusty winds through tonight and into tomorrow.

The storms to our North will also continue to bring rain to the Central Valley, Bay area, and the Sierras, where there are Flash Flood watches posted starting this weekend, and moving into Monday.

While we might see some mountain community showers tomorrow or Sunday, the best chance of rain is Monday for the Coachella Valley. Very light showers are anticipated Monday, but heavier rain will fall through the Pass are into the San Bernardino Mountains, where 1" to 1.5" of rain is possible late Sunday into Monday. Snow is also possible down to about 8,500 feet. We'll be cooler through the weekend and early next week.