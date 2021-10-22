Increasing weekend winds, First Alert Weather Alert Day Monday

Due to the threat of significant rain in our local mountains (1" to 1.5" of rain) the First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday. The valley is likely to see only light precipitation, but surrounding areas will see potentially heavy rains, which will impact travel to and from the valley on Monday. We're taking extra precautions to alert you of possible concerns.

KESQ

This afternoon we'll again see highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, much like yesterday's 89 degree reading in Palm Springs, but with breezy conditions developing this afternoon as a front approaches.

KESQ

That front, part of a series of Pacific Northwest storms moving in, will give us gusty winds through tonight and into tomorrow.

KESQ

The storms to our North will also continue to bring rain to the Central Valley, Bay Area, and the Sierra Nevadas, where there are Flash Flood Watches posted starting this weekend and moving into Monday.

While we might see some mountain community showers tomorrow or Sunday, the best chance of rain is Monday for the Coachella Valley. Very light showers are anticipated Monday, but heavier rain will fall through the San Gorgonio Pass and into the San Bernardino Mountains, where 1" to 1.5" of rain is possible late Sunday into Monday. This could pose a concern for burn scars. Snow is also possible down to about 8,500 feet.

https://twitter.com/NWSSanDiego/status/1451672766076239872

We'll be cooler through the weekend and early next week. Low 90's return by Friday.