Windy weekend, First Alert Weather Alert Day Monday

Due to the threat of significant rain in our local mountains, the First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday. The valley is likely to see only light precipitation, but surrounding areas will see potentially heavy rains, which will impact travel to and from the valley on Monday. We're taking extra precautions to alert you of possible concerns.

Saturday and Sunday are likely to stay cool and breezy, with more clouds overhead. Expect increasing wind speeds ahead of Monday's rain.

The storms to our North will also continue to bring rain to the Central Valley, Bay Area, and the Sierra Nevadas, where there are Flash Flood Watches posted starting this weekend and moving into Monday.

While there is a great concern for possible flash flooding and mudslides in areas impacted by wildfires, this system is also expected to have benefits for drought conditions across the state. More than 45% of California falls into the exceptional drought category, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

There may be a few showers for mountain communities on Sunday, but the best chance of rain locally is Monday. Very light showers are anticipated, but heavier rain will fall through the San Gorgonio Pass and into the San Bernardino Mountains, where 1" to 1.5" of rain is possible late Sunday into Monday. This could pose a concern for burn scars. Snow is also possible down to about 8,500 feet.

We'll be cooler through the weekend and early next week. Low 90's return by Friday.