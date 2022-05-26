Weather Alert for gusty winds Friday-Sunday

Today will be warm with light breezes, but gusty winds return to the forecast by tomorrow afternoon. Highs today will be within a degree or two of yesterday's 102 reading.

Gusty winds upwards of 40mph will arrive Friday afternoon and last through Sunday evening. For that reason, the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Friday afternoon through Sunday night. Expect winds gusting over 40mph, blowing sand and dust, reduced visibility, the potential for road closures and reduced air quality.

A strong cold front will drop in from the Pacific NW, bringing wind and cooler conditions late Friday.

Some Wind Advisories are already in place, with more expected as we move toward the weekend.

Winds will remain gusty, particularly in the evenings, through Sunday.

The Weather Alert should expire Sunday night as winds ease into Memorial Day Monday, with cooler conditions lingering into Monday before warming back into the 90s next week.

