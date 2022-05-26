Weather Alert for gusty winds Friday-Sunday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for Friday afternoon through Sunday night due to another round of strong winds. Winds gradually increase Thursday evening, with stronger winds ahead for much of Memorial Day Weekend.

KESQ

Expect winds gusting over 40mph, blowing sand and dust, reducing visibility and air quality. We may see road closures and experience overall difficult driving conditions, especially with an influx of out-of-town visitors for the long weekend. Here's a look at how Friday night winds are likely to shape up.

KESQ

Winds will remain gusty, particularly in the evenings, through Sunday. Some Wind Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of California, with more likely in the days to come.

The Weather Alert should expire Sunday night as winds ease into Memorial Day Monday, with cooler conditions lingering into Monday before warming back into the 90s next week.

KESQ

Download the First Alert app HERE to stay updated 24/7!