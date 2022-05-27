Wind Advisory issued May 27 at 12:25PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
