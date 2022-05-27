Wind Advisory issued May 27 at 1:57PM PDT until May 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California,

Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.