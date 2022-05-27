Wind Advisory issued May 27 at 5:02AM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A prolonged period of winds gusting 40 to
50 mph will impact areas around Barstow-Daggett, Fort Irwin and
US 395 in northwest San Bernardino County.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.