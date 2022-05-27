Wind Advisory issued May 27 at 8:37PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.