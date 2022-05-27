Wind Advisory issued May 27 at 8:37PM PDT until May 30 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Now through 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur along the desert
slopes and below the San Gorgonio Pass..
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
