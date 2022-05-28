Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 10:54PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West or northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for large trucks…
motorcycles…trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow
around unsecured objects. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities
on roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A prolonged period of winds gusting over 40
mph at times will continue across much of San Bernardino County
through Sunday evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.