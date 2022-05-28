Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 10:54PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West or northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

mph.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for large trucks…

motorcycles…trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow

around unsecured objects. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities

on roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A prolonged period of winds gusting over 40

mph at times will continue across much of San Bernardino County

through Sunday evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.