Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 11:09AM PDT until May 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California,
Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.