today at 6:57 PM
Published 11:09 AM

Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 11:09AM PDT until May 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California,
Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

