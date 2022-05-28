Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:57 PM
Published 1:45 PM

Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 1:45PM PDT until May 30 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.

* WHEN…Through 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust and sand locally reducing visibility in
the deserts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur along the
desert slopes and below the San Gorgonio Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content