Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 2:15PM PDT until May 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…For the ongoing Wind Advisory, west-southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Wind Advisory on Sunday,

west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…For the ongoing Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT tonight.

For the Wind Advisory on Sunday, from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.