Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 4:56AM PDT until May 30 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…Through 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing dust and sand locally reducing visibility in the

deserts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur along the

desert slopes and below the San Gorgonio Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.