Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 8:12PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust and sand locally reducing visibility in
the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.