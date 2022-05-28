Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 8:12PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Blowing dust and sand locally reducing visibility in

the deserts.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.