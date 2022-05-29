Blowing Dust Advisory issued May 29 at 8:24AM MST until May 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern
Imperial County, Western Imperial County, Imperial Valley and
Chiriaco Summit.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
