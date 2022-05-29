Blowing Dust Advisory issued May 29 at 9:20AM MST until May 29 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Imperial Valley, Chiriaco Summit, Salton Sea, Western

Imperial County, Southeastern Imperial County and Chuckwalla

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.