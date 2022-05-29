Dust Storm Warning issued May 29 at 9:11AM PDT until May 29 at 11:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Dust Storm Warning for…
Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1115 AM PDT.
* At 907 AM PDT, a dust channel was observed along the Interstate 40
corridor near Daggett and extending southeast towards Vidal
Junction.
HAZARD…Periods of less than a quarter mile visibility with
strong winds in excess of 50 mph.
SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.
IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel along parts of
Interstate 40 and State Route 62 from Joshua Tree to
Vidal Junction.
*
Locations impacted include…
Twentynine Palms, the State Route 62 corridor, Amboy, Ludlow, Joshua
Tree Lake Campground, Earp, Vidal Junction, Big River and Johnson
Valley.
Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service, or
your nearest law enforcement agency, who will relay your report to
the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.
Comments