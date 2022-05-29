Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 2:00PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West or northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for large trucks…
motorcycles…trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow
around unsecured objects. Lofted dust could reduce
visibilities on roadways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.